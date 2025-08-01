Family-owned La Botte restaurant expands to new Lompoc location

A family-owned Italian restaurant in Lompoc is expanding its business after more than 40 years of operation.

La Botte Italian Restaurant is merging with Mama's Caffe into one larger location on South I Street in Lompoc's Old Town. The newly combined restaurant opens tomorrow.

"Well, we are going to have a lot more dishes between the Mamma's Cafe and La Botte but we keep it the same cooks from La Botte, plus my cook for Mama Cafe and it's going to be an adventure because the place fits more than 100 people," said Catarina Agate, the owner of La Botte Restaurant.

Agate said the move creates more opportunities for business such as hosting wine dinners, parties, and cooking classes.

Beyond the expansion, Agate looks forward to continuing running the business with her family.