Food Truck Collective to have weekly appearances in Lompoc starting Friday

The Lompoc Food Truck Collective will officially be open to the public on Friday, according to Lompoc Parks and Recreation.

Every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., department representatives say a variety of food trucks and vendors will be set up at the Lompoc Downtown Parking Lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street.

“This is a great opportunity for families to come out to experience some of the wonderful food trucks in Lompoc,” said Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson in a press release.

Officials say the cost for food trucks and vendors to participate is $30, with a discount being offered when registering for four consecutive weeks.

Those interested in participating are asked to visit the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division or to call the department's office at (805) 875-8100 during normal business hours.