Four arrested during red-tagged property inspections in Lompoc

Four people were arrested in Lompoc on Wednesday following a warranted inspection of two red-tagged residences at 438 South J Street and 215 West Locust Avenue.

Officials report that the searched residences were previously marked as unsafe for occupancy or entry by the Lompoc Building and Code Enforcement Divisions.

Occupants at the properties were reportedly ordered to vacate the premises; however, the Lompoc Police Department says the order has been continuously violated.

During Wednesday morning's inspection, officers allegedly discovered four individuals within the dwellings and took all four into custody.

LPD reports the following details regarding the occupants:



Quentin Smith, 44 years old: Charged for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer

Cassidy Kenworthy, 40 years old: Arrested on outstanding warrants and for possession of a controlled substance

Sueko Miranda, 37 years old: Charged for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer

Kirk Polchow, 34 years old: Charged for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer

Officials say the residences were later boarded up and re-posted with "Do Not Enter" placards.