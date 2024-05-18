Frequency of rocket launches to increase at Vandenberg Space Force Base in coming years

You can expect to see even more launches coming from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the coming year.

The base projects nearly 60 launches this year and likely more than 70 next year, with a large percentage of those being commercial launches from companies like SpaceX.

KSBY

At the State of Vandenberg event on Friday, Colonel Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 Commander, briefed attendees on various projects and updates for the base.

He said the base is capable of handling the additional launches.

“From the capability that we have here at the spaceport, we have the ability. Where we are seeing the engagements that we are right now is through the environmental regulatory aspects of it and how do we continue to make sure that we are protecting the environment and being good stewards of the environment and the fantastic resources we have here on the 118,000-acre base and 40 plus miles of coastline,” Col. Shoemaker said.

The next SpaceX launch is scheduled for early Sunday morning.

Other projects in the works include plans to expand the 5G network on base, including at places like Surf Beach.

The base also recently received around $80 million in federal funding that will be used for various updates to roads, the repurposing of older buildings, adding new gates at base entrances, and more.