Friends of the Lompoc Library to host quarterly book sale

The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is set to host its quarterly book sale Thursday through Saturday.

Organizers spent Wednesday morning setting up over 197 boxes of books, games, puzzles and DVDs for the sale.

Proceeds from the book sale will go to the Lompoc Library and the Vandenberg Village Library.

The Friends of the Lompoc Library told KSBY it has donated $22,000 over the past few months to the library from past book sales.

Kay Duffy-Taylor, the Friends of the Lompoc Library book sale committee member, said the library fills many need in the city of Lompoc.

"Our libraries offer so many more services than just checking out books. They have free lunches for children during the summer. They have summer reading programs," Duffy-Taylor said. "It is crucial for us to be able to make sure that they have the funds needed to serve the citizens and the residents of Lompoc."

The book sale begins with an exclusive sale for Friends of the Lompoc Library members Thursday for 5 to 7 p.m. People can sign up and pay for membership at the door.

The sale will then be open to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the book sale, including the last sale of the year, click here.