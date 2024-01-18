Friends of the Lompoc Library to host winter book sale

The Friends of the Lompoc Library is set to host a winter book sale Thursday through Saturday.

The sale is open to everyone in the community on Friday and Saturday but Thursday's event is exclusive to members only.

Organizers told KSBY they have been hosting these sales for about 10 years.

"We contribute to them for things that they can't do out of their own budgets. We provide the funds for it," Robert Glasgow, Treasurer of the Friends of the Lompoc Library, said. "Last year, we provided over $50,000 to the two local libraries."

Organizers said there will be a wide variety of books, games and more.

Community members can attend the sale at the Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, located at 501 E. North Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Money raised from the sales will help support the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries.