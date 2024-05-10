Gold Star Families Memorial dedicated at Lompoc's Beattie Park

Community members and public officials gathered at Beattie Park in Lompoc for a dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial on Thursday.

Organizers say that for many Gold Star families, the pain of losing a loved one in war never completely goes away. The Gold Star Memorial is the community's way of honoring those families.

"We hope that the families of the Lompoc Valley who have lost loved ones, veterans who have departed, can go by this memorial and find solace and some comfort," said Robert Schrum, Fallen Warriors Memorial Committee Chairman.

Following the memorial, community members took part in the Keller Williams Red Day event where proceeds went to help maintain the memorial at the park.