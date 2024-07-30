'Helping their neighbors in need': Empty Bowls fundraiser in Lompoc this week

The Lompoc community is coming together this week for this year’s Empty Bowls event, an annual fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Support from the food bank is something that restaurant owner Mike Sewell hasn’t forgotten.

“I’m a lifetime resident born and raised in Lompoc," said Sewell of Alfie's Fish and Chips. "My mom, a single mom, she raised four of us and we weren’t always in the best of times. The food bank that happened back then helped us out and we want to give back to the community for the specific reason that we know where people are and [their] situations."

With more than 105 gallons of soup donated to this year’s event so far, other donations from around the Lompoc community for the event include animal care baskets, autographed prints by local artist Josh Gill, a round of golf, and wine. Helping those in need is what organizers say the event is all about.

“I think it’s a great time to bring the community together and all work together for a good cause. Which is helping their neighbors in need,” said Patsy Aguirre, Santa Barbara County Foodbank.

Many local businesses are taking part in the fundraiser that’s been around since 2005.

“It means a lot to be able to give back and give a helping hand and give back to the community that has supported us for so long,” said Randy Rosales, Floriano’s Mexican Food.

Organizers say last year’s $50,000 was met and they’re hoping to meet or exceed that number again this year.

Empty Bowls takes place Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. For tickets and more information, go to: https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/event/lompoc-empty-bowls-2024/e574134