Holiday food pantry needs surge in Lompoc

The Lompoc Food Pantry at Catholic Charities serves more than 12,000 individuals and families each year, but the holidays bring an even greater demand.

“There has been a lot more action, newer clients, lines are getting longer," said Monique Luna, Lompoc Food Pantry Coordinator. "But we're trying our best to meet everybody's needs and not have closed doors or windows.”

Luna says smaller pantries like this one rely heavily on community donations not just to feed those in need but to keep their doors open.

"Rent for these businesses and organizations like ours... our rent still went up regardless of our nonprofit or not,” Luna said.

The Season of Hope campaign is a simple way to give back. While you're doing your holiday shopping, consider grabbing a few extra items to donate so pantries like the one at Catholic Charities in Lompoc can continue to provide for those in need.

"What we do is assemble these bags and give them away with a turkey and all the turkeys and all the things in this bag are donated from all the people in Lompoc," said Rebecca Abillie, Catholic Charities Advisory Board.

The need goes beyond food. Luna says donations like diapers for babies and the elderly can be life-changing for families struggling to make ends meet.

"We've had people that come in and donate things like that and those are huge help, especially for some of the clients that come here," Luna said.