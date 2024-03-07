How some students at Lompoc High School are working to reduce underage drinking

A new youth-led initiative aimed at addressing underage drinking is taking shape at Lompoc High School.

Though recent Santa Barbara County data shows that 84% of local youth say they do not drink alcohol, the campaign is working to raise that percentage even higher.

Students involved in Lompoc High School's new "Friday Night Live" program will look to do so, by creating posters, PSAs and encouraging healthy behaviors and positive social norms among their county peers.

The program, sponsored by Santa Barbara County's Department of Behavioral Wellness, will also include youth training sessions on public speaking, alcohol prevention and learning opportunities for students to become leaders in the community.

County officials say the initiative was made possible through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.