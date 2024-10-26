How you can ‘Make a Difference’ in Lompoc this weekend

The City of Lompoc is inviting the community to join in making a difference through different citywide service projects this Saturday, Oct. 26.

From 9 a.m. to noon, participants in Make a Difference Day will head to different parts of the city to work on all kinds of projects for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department.

"We'll have two [projects] at River Park. One is putting 100 yards of playground chips in a playground. There's a volleyball group that likes to play volleyball, so we'll be giving them sand and giving them a couple of workers, and they'll put new, you know, new sightlines in and putting sand in there," said Daniel Lara, City of Lompoc Parks Supervisor.

Besides the River Bend Bike Park, volunteers will also be working at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and City Hall.

If you would like to volunteer, check in at Lompoc City Hall at 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served after the event ends at noon.