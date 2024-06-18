Kids in Lompoc can enjoy Lunch at the Library this summer

Kids in Lompoc enjoyed a free lunch Monday at the library.
Lunch at the Library is made possible through a partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District.
Meals will be available on the youth patio every Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. through July 31.
Kids will also get to enjoy some fun free activities.
"It's a great thing for the kids, bringing the community together," said Daniel Rogers, parent. "I see a lot of happy faces around here. It's a great thing for the community."
Kids 18 and under are eligible for a free lunch. No reservation or identification is required.
Fifty meals are prepared each day, and lunch is available on a first-come, first-served basis.