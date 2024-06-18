Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Kids in Lompoc can enjoy Lunch at the Library this summer

lompoc lunch at the library.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Lunch at the Lompoc Library is available Mondays through Fridays from June 17 to July 31, 2024.
lompoc lunch at the library.jpg
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 17, 2024

Kids in Lompoc enjoyed a free lunch Monday at the library.

Lunch at the Library is made possible through a partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District.

Meals will be available on the youth patio every Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. through July 31.

Kids will also get to enjoy some fun free activities.

"It's a great thing for the kids, bringing the community together," said Daniel Rogers, parent. "I see a lot of happy faces around here. It's a great thing for the community."

Kids 18 and under are eligible for a free lunch. No reservation or identification is required.

Fifty meals are prepared each day, and lunch is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community