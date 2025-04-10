Lompoc asking residents for feedback on home water survey

If you live in Lompoc, the City wants to hear from you.

The Lompoc Utility Conservation division, along with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), is asking people in the city to complete a residential home water survey that “considers residential customers in all housing types and covers water fixtures, appliances and landscapes.”

The deadline to complete the survey, which is said to take under five minutes, is July 31. The City states feedback could “play a vital role in helping shape a sustainable water future.”

For a link to the survey, click here.

Anyone who completes it will be entered into a raffle to win an iPad, according to the city.

For questions, call the conservation division at (805) 875-8252.

