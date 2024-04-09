Watch Now
Lompoc Astronomy Club hosts viewing party for solar eclipse

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
People gathered in Lompoc on Monday, April 8, 2024 to watch the partial solar eclipse.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 22:02:47-04

The Astronomy Club of Lompoc helped people view Monday's solar eclipse by setting up a telescope outside of Walmart and supplying viewing lenses for those interested.

While some parts of the U.S. were plunged into total darkness, the majority of the country experienced a partial eclipse, with Lompoc seeing roughly 40% of the sun covered.

For those on the Central Coast, the eclipse started right after 10 a.m. and peaked at about 11:11 a.m.

“It's very exciting to have people, particularly young people, come out and get this exposure to a celestial phenomenon that they may only see once time in their life,” said Tom Gerald, Vice President of the Astronomy Club of Lompoc.

Another total eclipse will not be visible from the contiguous U.S. until 2044 but a partial eclipse should be visible again on March 29, 2025.

