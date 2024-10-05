Lompoc Chalks Festival raises funds for local theatre restoration

The annual Lompoc Chalks Festival kicked off Friday.

Through Sunday, October 6, artists will transform the pavement at the Lompoc Airport into chalk masterpieces.

The annual festival raises funds to restore the Lompoc Theatre. The goal is to complete the restoration project by 2027 for the theatre's 100th anniversary.

"Every single one of these squares that you see has a sponsor, so our town, individuals, businesses, etc. -- large and small -- have given money to sponsor this event," explained Anne Ramsey, Lompoc Theatre Project Board Member.

In addition to the chalk art, festival attendees can enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, arts and crafts booths, and a silent auction.

Entrance to the festival is free.

