Lompoc family awarded highest civilian honor for locating missing man with dementia

Last week, a 77-year-old Vandenberg Village man who suffers from dementia went missing, and local authorities turned to the public for help.

“In an incident like this where someone is in dire need of assistance — it takes the entire community to really come out and help,” said Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

When Lompoc resident Adam McClure got the notification, he took his son Aidan and dog Ember out to search.

A short time later they spotted the missing man at the Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve.

“We hit the trails and I think it was about 20 minutes after, Ember had gone around the corner and then I heard a man's voice say 'You’re a good one! You’re a good girl,'" said McClure. "And I walked around and she was licking his face where he had fallen."

Moore had slipped into a ditch and broken his hip. He is now in the hospital recovering from his injuries and doing well.

“As a result of providence and as a result of the efforts of the McClure family, Mr. Moore was saved,” said Sheriff Brown. “He’s alive today. He’s recovering in the hospital.”

Moore’s wife thanked first responders and the McClure family for saving her husband’s life.

“I wish I could find a deeper thank you,” said Mrs. Moore. “But from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone because you really did save his life. I am convinced he would’ve not made it another night.”

Local authorities echoed that thanks with a special award for the McClure family.

“The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office highest civilian honor the Exceptional Civilian Award to both Adam McClure and Aidan McClure for the great job that they did on that fateful day,” Sheriff Brown said.

Adam McClure says it's all part of being a good neighbor.

“I’m very glad that we got out there at the time we did before the sunset," said McClure. "And, for the record, I’d like [it] if anybody sees these missing person cases: Go out and look."

Sheriff Brown told KSBY News the McClure family’s efforts set an example for many of us to follow.