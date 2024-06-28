Lompoc Family Fun Day to take place at Ryon Park on the 4th of July

The City of Lompoc will not have an organized fireworks show this year but if you’re staying in town for the 4th of July, there are other events you can enjoy.

The Fourth of July Family Fun Day is scheduled to take place at Ryon Park.

“The Parks and Recreation Division are really excited for this Fourth of July celebration that we will be hosting at Ryon Park starting with a parade, a bicycle parade that is starting at 11:30 at the Veterans Memorial and will end at the park. At noon, we’ll be opening up all the events,” said Christy Alarcon, Lompoc Community Development Director.

The free event will include food, live music, face painting, food trucks and more.

Pets are allowed but must be on a leash.

"Safe and Sane" fireworks are not allowed due to fire concerns.

The event wraps up at 4 p.m.