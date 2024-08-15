Lompoc gathering community input to help decide the city's transit future

The Lompoc Future Transit Project team held a community workshop that offered an opportunity for community members to give input and help shape the future of public transportation.

The City of Lompoc Transit has provided a public transit service for the last 25 years.

Community leaders are hoping to provide more public transit options by hearing input from residents through surveys and community workshops.

“The purpose of this meeting, first and foremost, is to provide an opportunity for the city staff and myself to introduce this project, which is called ‘Lompoc Transit Revision or Future’ to the community, and provide them an opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas or their concerns about how they currently get around town,” said Jim Moore, City of Lompoc public transit consultant.

Moore discussed examples of mobility-enhancing projects underway in other communities including on-demand services.

“This project is more than just about the public transit," he said. "It's about mobility for the entire Lompoc Valley, so we're investigating concepts like on-demand service, sort of similar to Uber, Lyft, perhaps car sharing, bike sharing, and other possibilities.”

Local residents hope that more public transportation services become available.

“I've been here 34 years, I fought for this route system,” said Linda Byrd, Lompoc resident. “I fought for the Breeze Bus. I fought for Wine Country Express. We had no services here when I came here, so I'm very happy we have those services and I want more.”

“They need to explore more options to meet the demand of the growing population, and specifically, in my case, the demands of those with disabilities and visual impairments,” said Elena Jones, Lompoc resident.

The City of Lompoc Transit provides bus routes within the city of Lompoc, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Village, Buellton, and Solvang.

However, the service is only available from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

While the transit does not operate on Sundays or legal holidays, Jones would like to see that change.

“When I go to other cities, bigger cities, and on a Sunday and I see busses available there and I'm thinking ‘I wish they were also available in my town on holidays and some days after certain hours after 5 p.m.,’" said Jones.

Moore says no final decisions have been made on the future of Lompoc’s public transportation and more workshops will be held next month.

If you’re interested in filling out a Fixed-route or Community survey, click here.