Lompoc High alumni gear up for annual Cruise Night fundraiser

The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is revving up its fundraising efforts ahead of this year's annual Cruise Night on July 18.

For a $20 entrance fee, organizers are inviting locals to show off their classic cars, new cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and bicycles on the 100 block of South C Street.

The money raised from the event will reportedly go toward college scholarships for Lompoc High School students.

Lompoc High School Alumni Association president Rosie Chavez says the community has been extremely supportive over the past few years.

"Last year, again, we offered six $1,000 scholarships, and the year before, it was seven. And we are happy to say that in years past, we were only able to offer two, at the most three," Chavez said. "With this event, it has helped to raise more money."

Cruise Night begins at 7 p.m.

To register your vehicle for the cruise, you can fill out the organization's online form.

