Lompoc High School alumni hosting annual car cruise Friday

The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is hosting its annual car cruise this Friday, July 12.

All vehicles, including motorcycles, specialty cars and trucks, are welcome to cruise along Ocean Avenue.

Organizers say it costs $20 per vehicle to participate in the cruise. The funds will be used to support the Lompoc High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

"Without the support and participation of car cruisers, we will not be able to raise sufficient money to offer scholarships to high school students and college students as well," said Rosie Chavez of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.

The car cruise begins at 5 p.m.

You can register to participate online at this link: https://www.lompochighalumni.com/