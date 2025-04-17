Lompoc hospital raises flag to highlight organ donor awareness

A local hospital is recognizing April as National Donate Life Month.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center marked the occasion with an event Wednesday afternoon to highlight organ, eye and tissue donations.

Community members and hospital staff gathered as a Donate Life flag was raised at the hospital's entrance.

The flag is meant to be a symbol of unity, remembrance and hope.

“Ten years ago she collapsed in her gym. She had a brain aneurysm. She ended up donating her kidney to me, another kidney to someone else and also her lungs, liver and heart. Because of her, I'm alive. I'm alive, so I'm able to play with my grandnephew who lives in Lompoc and I was there this last week," said Santa Barbara resident and organ recipient W. Scott Burn.

Officials say the flag will fly throughout April to recognize National Donate Life month.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center was all commended for facilitating two organ donations and 22 tissue donations over the past 15 years.

