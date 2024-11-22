Lompoc LED Holiday Light Exchange Program winds down after high local engagement

The City of Lompoc has announced that its LED Holiday Light Exchange Program is winding down as supplies have been nearly exhausted by community members' high engagement.

2024 marks the fourth consecutive year that city officials have hosted the program, which allows Lompoc residents to exchange their old, dangerous, and inefficient holiday light strings for new LED holiday lights at no cost.

City of Lompoc representatives say they aim to assist residents and businesses in reducing energy use, saving money on utility bills, and decreasing the risk of fire during the holidays through the initiative.

Because of the program's popularity among community members since its start on Nov. 4, officials report that supplies are almost expended.

Residents still hoping to exchange their lights have until Dec. 6 to visit Lompoc City Hall during regular business hours, according to city representatives.

Officials say those wanting to participate must be City of Lompoc electric utility customers and must bring a current utility bill, a photo ID, and their old holiday lights to city hall. Customers are reportedly limited to five new light string replacements per utility account while supplies last.

If there are not enough lights on hand to make an immediate exchange, city conservation staff expects to still be able to fill requests made by Dec. 6 via backorder.

In addition, the Friday Night Lights evening light exchange opportunity has reportedly concluded due to the dwindling supply.

Organizers report that the program is funded by public benefit resources accumulated through a dedicated, state-mandated 2.85 % charge applied to electric customer revenues.

Community members with questions about the program are asked to call the City of Lompoc Utility Conservation at (805) 875-8252.