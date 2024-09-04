Lompoc Library unveils new privacy pod

The Lompoc Library’s new privacy pod can be used for many things, including employment interviews and conferences. The pod will also be used to minimize distractions so students can purely focus on their schoolwork.

Library Director Sarah Bleyl was relieved to know that out of the three pods she asked for, she was able to get at least one.

“Yes, I would love to have three of these so that we have enough for use, you know, for the demand. We haven't had the demand yet, so as that grows, I want to be able to offer more of these for people,” Bleyl said.

For many kids, distractions are a challenge, and privacy pods are designed to help students in busy environments stay on task while at the library.

The pod has outlets, lighting, and automatic ventilation.

Lompoc resident Richard Moody believes once the word gets out, people will use it.

“I think it's a useful part of the library, and it will be open for people to utilize once they are aware of the activities and the facilities available in this library,” he said.

The pod is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is no time limit for the use of the pod.