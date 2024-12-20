Lompoc Little League treasurer arrested Friday after allegedly embezzling thousands

Exactly one year after an initial report to authorities, a treasurer for the Lompoc Little League has been arrested on charges of embezzling several thousands of dollars.

On Dec. 20, 2023, a representative of the Lompoc Little League reported a possible fraud of over $100,000 from the organization between the years of 2020 and 2022.

Police say the representative named previous board member and acting treasurer Stephanie Kay Greco, also known as Stephanie Schaffer, as the suspect.

Lompoc Little League reportedly provided the Lompoc Police Department (LPD) with years worth of bank statements and transactions.

Through the several months-long investigation, LPD detectives authored search warrants and allegedly confirmed that several thousands of dollars were embezzled by the former treasurer.

Authorities say they obtained an arrest warrant for Schaffer and arrested her at her residence on Friday.

She is being held on $100,000 bail, according to LPD.

Community members with more information regarding the investigation are urged by officials to contact LPD Detective Corporal David Magaña by calling the Detective Unit at (805) 875-8121.