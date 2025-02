A Lompoc man is behind bars after detectives say they found 180 grams of heroin at his home.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested 41-year-old Miguel Garcia at his home on the 300-block of L Street in Lompoc.

Deputies released information on this arrest on Friday but they took Garcia in custody on Tuesday after doing a compliance check at his house where they say they found the drugs.

He is being held without bail.