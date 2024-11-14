Lompoc man arrested for attempted murder, bail set at $2 million

A Lompoc resident has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing one man last week.

On the evening of Nov. 8, the Lompoc Police Department reports that it responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of North V Street.

Authorities say officers located the victim upon arrival, who had sustained several stab wounds to his armpits and upper chest area.

The suspect reportedly fled the area prior to officers' arrival.

Police say the victim was flown by helicopter to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.

During the investigation, LPD determined the suspect to be 48-year-old Lompoc resident Henry Bobo, who officers were unable to immediately locate.

Authorities report that LPD Detectives later obtained a Ramey warrant for the arrest of Bobo on suspicion of attempted murder with bail set at $2 million.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials say the LPD Special Investigations Unit was conducting surveillance in the 100 block of North N Street in Lompoc when they located Bobo.

The suspect reportedly attempted to escape authorities, but was eventually captured and arrested without incident.