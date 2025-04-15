Lompoc man arrested for child molestation

On April 15, Lompoc police arrested 28-year-old Jorge Medina for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a juvenile girl.

Last month, a Lompoc parent alerted police about a relationship between her underage daughter and Medina.

Detectives say Medina met and groomed the juvenile girl on social media, ultimately engaging in felonious sexual acts.

Lompoc Police arrested Medina at his home, booking him on a $350,000 warrant with multiple felony charges, including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and lewd acts with a child.

Authorities believe there may be more victims—anyone with information is urged to call Detective Renner at (805) 736-2341.