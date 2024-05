A 34-year-old Lompoc man has been arrested for a weapons violation.

Lompoc Police Department detectives served a search and arrest warrant for 34-year-old Luis Armando Vela for his connection with a shooting in April this year. Officers found a sawed-off shotgun, rifle, and a homemade firearm known as a zip gun, in addition to numerous rounds of ammunition.

Vela was taken into custody and charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun and zip gun.