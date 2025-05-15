Lompoc man sentenced to 50 years to life for murders of his wife and nephew

It's a case that has gripped the Lompoc community. Zavian Chappell was sentenced on Thursday to 50 years to life in state prison, along with two additional life sentences without the possibility of parole.

This is the maximum penalty allowed by law and comes after Chappell was convicted of killing his wife, 59-year-old Cassandra Chappell, and her nephew, 29-year-old Tyree Sims McPherson, in their home.

The crime happened on April 30, 2023. Cassandra, a disabled combat veteran who served in Desert Storm, was a beloved person in the community known for her faith and commitment to family.

Tyree was raised by Cassandra from the time he was 4-years-old.

During the sentencing, family members expressed their grief, highlighting the devastating impact of this tragedy.

District Attorney John Savrnoch commended the dedicated teamwork of law enforcement and prosecutors in achieving justice for Cassandra and Tyree.