Lompoc Police Department welcomes new K-9 unit

The Lompoc Police Department has announced the addition of a new K-9 unit — K-9 Aslan, a German Shepherd, will serve alongside Officer Ramirez.

K-9 Aslan completed a training program focused on narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, and officer protection. The department said, "His specialized skill set strengthens the department’s ability to respond to a range of operational demands, from drug enforcement to high-risk interventions."

One805, a corporation based in Santa Barbara County that works to raise funds, purchase equipment, and provide wellness counseling for first responder groups, fully funded the purchase.

"The addition of K-9 Aslan reflects our department’s continued commitment to proactive policing and the safety of our community," the Lompoc Police Department said. "K-9 Aslan is now fully certified and ready to serve.”