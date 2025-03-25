Watch Now
Lompoc Public Library is now accepting Peeps Diorama Contest submissions

The Lompoc Public Library announced that it is now accepting diorama submissions for this year's annual Peeps Diorama Contest.

Officials say the Easter-themed contest is open to all ages.

Participants must make a shoebox-sized diorama using only Peeps candy. Organizers say diorama designs should be based on a book, movie, TV show, or a place in Lompoc, and should have a family-friendly title.

Submissions can be dropped off at the library until April 5.

Community voting will take place from April 7 through April 18, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be announced via social media on April 19.

Officials say the 1st place winner will receive a prize.

More information on the contest can be found on the Lompoc Public Library's website.

