Lompoc residents march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Lompoc on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Locals marched from the steps of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church to the Dick DeWees Center where a celebration, starting at 11 a.m., included various speakers and community organizations.

"Today we commemorate the 10th anniversary of this event, and that's coming in the wake of the Carousel of Cultures event and program that was initiated some years ago to try and unite the community around our similarities and the value of our cultural differences, and this was a continuation of that effort here in our community," said Pastor Bill Johnson, Providence First A.M.E. Church.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. It was established as a federal holiday in 1983 as a day of service to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

