Lompoc residents protest potential immigration enforcement operations

Concerned local residents gathered in Lompoc on Friday to protest potential immigration enforcement operations by federal agents.

About 50 people were on the corner of Ocean Avenue and H Street, many holding Mexican flags as well as homemade signs — some with political slogans and others will messages of support.

A protestor there told KSBY they were there advocating for immigrants in the community as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents begin operations in some areas of the country.

"I believe that the immigrants make Lompoc what Lompoc is. They are hard-working," said Alexia Miranda, a Lompoc resident. "... The produce you eat, they work there at the field."

Protestors also said that ICE is profiling the poor Hispanic community in Lompoc. KSBY has yet to see evidence of that occurring.

ICE has not responded to multiple requests for comment by phone and email.