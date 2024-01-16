Lompoc restaurant reopens following death of former owner

A Lompoc restaurant’s new owner is thanking the community for the support over the past few months.

The Eye on I closed after the co-creator and owner died last September.

Following his death and the store’s temporary closure, workers created a gofundme account to help keep the lights on.

With hopes of reopening and after a few months of catering, Heather Hovey was able to acquire permits and a business license for the restaurant, which is now back open.

She says they have events planned and are hoping for the best.

"I just want to say thank you to our friends, family, all of the wineries that supported us through catering orders through October and November. We couldn't have done it without any of you,” Hovey told KSBY.

Eye on I is located at 131 N I Street and offers gourmet pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more.

The restaurant first opened its doors in March 2021 and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m.