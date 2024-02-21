Lompoc Restaurant Week kicks off with meal deals for $20.24

The annual Lompoc Restaurant Week is underway.

The seven-day celebration of culinary creativity and food includes a lineup of discounted dining options at participating restaurants and tasting rooms.

This includes a pre-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a special event for just $20.24.

"Restaurant Week has been going on for a few years now. It's really great for Lompoc," said Mike Sewall, co-owner of Alfie's Fish and Chips. "It's good for all the restaurants here in town. It's two meals for $20.24 this year, and we're giving a pretty good deal. We give two two-piece fish and chips for that price, which is a savings of like, six bucks, so it's just a nice thing to do for once a week during February. It's our busy season, so we're happy to do it."

Lompoc Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, February 25.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.