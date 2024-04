The Lompoc Senior's Club Space Expo wrapped up on Sunday.

The multi-day event took place at Grange Hall, at 435 North G Street.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to the founder of the Lompoc Senior's Club.

“This is the third space expo that we put on," David Tekaat said. "And we are also having a free barbecue with it this time to try to bring more people to it and make it more exciting.”

Attendees enjoyed a potluck, popcorn, candy, dessert, drinks, and prizes.