Lompoc swears in new mayor, council members

Lompoc's new mayor, Jim Mosby, and council members Steve Bridge and Jeremy Ball were sworn into office at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Mosby, who previously served on the city council from 2014 to 2020, was elected mayor in November, surpassing outgoing mayor Jenelle Osborne by just over 1,000 votes.

At the same council meeting, Osborne, who served three terms as mayor, presented a certificate of recognition to fellow outgoing council member Gilda Aiello. City Manager Dean Albro also recognized Osborne for her service to the city.

