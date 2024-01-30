Lompoc Theatre Project fundraising nears goal, more donations needed

The plan to convert the Lompoc Theatre into a performing arts and education center is well underway.

Organizers are set to begin phase two of construction this year.

Last year fundraising for the theatre project reached about $3 million, helping complete phase one of the project which included cleaning out the theatre.

Phase two includes replacing the roof and adjusting the stage for performances. This phase has not been completely funded and organizers say they still need a few hundred thousand dollars to reach their goal.

"There was a lot of damage due to neglect to this building, probably $1,000,000 worth of damage. And we are at the point now where we are starting construction in a few months, and that's amazing," said Mike Sewall, Lompoc Theatre operations and board member.

Organizers are also fundraising for phase three and will hold several fundraisers this year. The goal is to be open by 2027.

