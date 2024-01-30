Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Lompoc Theatre Project fundraising nears goal, more donations needed

Lompoc theatre
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jacob Dizon/KSBY
It is expected that the Lompoc Theatre will reopen in 2027.
Lompoc theatre
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 19:48:32-05

The plan to convert the Lompoc Theatre into a performing arts and education center is well underway.

Organizers are set to begin phase two of construction this year.

Last year fundraising for the theatre project reached about $3 million, helping complete phase one of the project which included cleaning out the theatre.

Phase two includes replacing the roof and adjusting the stage for performances. This phase has not been completely funded and organizers say they still need a few hundred thousand dollars to reach their goal.

"There was a lot of damage due to neglect to this building, probably $1,000,000 worth of damage. And we are at the point now where we are starting construction in a few months, and that's amazing," said Mike Sewall, Lompoc Theatre operations and board member.

Organizers are also fundraising for phase three and will hold several fundraisers this year. The goal is to be open by 2027.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community