Lompoc Theatre Project launches phase two of restoration

A major milestone for downtown Lompoc was reached Friday as community leaders and elected officials gathered to break ground on the long-awaited renovation of the Lompoc Theatre.

The historic building has remained dormant for more than 30 years, says Mark Herrier, the Executive Director of The Lompoc Theatre Project, who announced that a new phase of the plan has been reached.

“This was the heart and soul of the town when it opened,” explained Herrier. “It had an emotional connection to the community. Once it reopens, everyone will be able to experience what this building can do, the magic of it, and how it changes lives.”

The theatre’s renovation is being carried out in three phases. Phase one focused on cleaning and stabilizing the structure. Phase two, which is now fully funded, will restore the core of the theatre, bringing back the stage, seating, and utilities to allow for live performances and community events. Meanwhile, phase three will complete the full restoration, including backstage areas and additional public spaces.

That portion of the project is being funded through a combination of tax credits and ongoing donations.

“Phase two is designed to stand on its own,” Herrier explained. “Even if phase three takes more time, we’ll still have a functioning theatre and stage space as soon as this phase is complete.”

Once fully operational, the theatre is projected to generate over $6 million a year by bringing in new restaurants, foot traffic, and business investment to downtown Lompoc.

Elected officials, including Senator Monique Limón and Assemblymember Gregg Hart, joined local leaders at the groundbreaking.

“This moment is so important because it reminds us of what we can do when we make long-term investments,” Limón said. “Even if the results aren’t immediate, this shows where public-private partnerships can make a real difference.”

For long-time residents like Don Abrams, a trustee with the Lompoc Museum, the groundbreaking is nostalgic.

“I remember going to the movies here in the '60s,” Abrams recalled. “It's just been standing here so long, people have wanted to bring it back for years. It’s really something that needs to be done.”

The Lompoc Theatre originally opened in 1927 and was once a state-of-the-art hub for film, live music, and more. After closing in the late 1980s, the building remained unused until residents formed The Lompoc Theatre Projectnonprofit in 2012 to save it.

