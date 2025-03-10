Lompoc thrift store owner seeking donations for student prom closets

A Lompoc thrift store owner is working to turn her dream of offering free prom wear to students in the community into reality.

Thrift owner Jessica McAninch tells KSBY she’s always wanted to have a place for some type of formal dress swap out, but doesn’t have enough space for it at her location on S. H Street.

She’s now partnering with teachers at Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools and looking for donations to make prom closets happen this year.

“Formal wear is so expensive and worn maybe one or two times before it’s stored away for years or donated,” McAninch said, adding that the prom closets are a mini version of her original dream.

McAninch says any high school students will be able to take what they need from the closet at their school.

She’s asking for donations of women’s dresses and heels, men’s suits, shirts, ties and dress shoes.

Proms for both schools are happening in April. The last day to donate is Tuesday, March 11.

For more information on donating or to contact McAninch, click here.