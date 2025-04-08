Lompoc Unified shares update on Measure M progress

The Lompoc Unified School District has announced planning for Measure M upgrades is well underway.

Measure M is a $160 million bond measure to upgrade school facilities and was passed by voters in the Lompoc community in November.

The school district announced they have opened a new bond project manager position, established two bond funds and authorized the issuance of the first series of bonds.

District leaders also released findings of a staff-wide survey and have identified asbestos ceiling tile replacement, asbestos floors, roofing and window replacements as some of the top priorities for the school upgrades.