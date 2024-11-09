LUSD set to receive 'much-needed' updates after Measure M approved

The Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) Board of Trustees says it will receive "much-needed" updates to the district's school facilities after local voters approved Measure M in the 2024 election.

The measure will enact a $160 million bond intended to provide funding for renovations at local schools, which officials say were constructed over 60 years ago and updated 20 years ago.

“It has been proven that when campuses are properly maintained, students are shown to perform better; as well, staff, faculty, and students are happier, safer, and have more pride in their schools," Cabrillo High School senior Claudia Leon said in a press release. "As someone who is very involved with extracurricular activities, the bond will help not only with bettering our campuses, but improving our all-around experience.”

District representatives say there were four previous attempts to pass school facility bonds between 2016 and 2022, with one of them failing to pass by just 0.54%.

The district reportedly plans to break ground on initial projects in the late spring or early summer of 2025.

“I am absolutely thrilled about these results! Measure M is a game-changer," LUSD Board of Trustees president Franky Caldeira shared in a press release. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in this vital decision. We will not let you down."

Officials say they are already gearing up to launch Measure M with the formation of a state-required Independent Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee, which will manage the bond proceeds and present their plans to the public. Applications for the committee can be found on the LUSD bond webpage and are due by Nov. 29.