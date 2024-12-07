Man arrested on attempted murder charges five months after Lompoc shooting

A man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder nearly five months after a shooting in Lompoc that left one woman injured.

On July 9 at approximately 6:44 PM, Lompoc Police Department (LPD) officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of W. Walnut Ave.

The suspect was reported to have fled the area in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her left arm.

Officials say she was promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation identified the suspect as 46-year-old Paul Felix Pina Jr. and linked the shooting to a domestic dispute, according to LPD.

On Friday, FBI investigators in the Seattle, WA area located and arrested Pina due to an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

Authorities are asking anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact LPD at (805) 736-2341.