New clinic in Lompoc provides free vision services to the uninsured

Savie Health has opened a new vision clinic in Lompoc with the help of SEE International, a nonprofit organization that works to make vision care more accessible around the world.

The clinic provides access to free eye care services, including screenings, comprehensive eye exams, and prescription glasses.

Services will be provided at the Savie Health Lompoc Clinic every other Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting event was held on Friday to celebrate the new vision clinic.

"With the North County, we definitely have a high poverty rate, a high demographic of our undocumented citizens here, and this is something that has been such a great need in this particular community. so we're just happy to be able to offer this to our patients," said Anisha Verdialaz, Director of SEE International

The Savie Health Lompoc Clinic is located at 1111 E. Ocean Ave., #2. It serves uninsured community members with free primary care, behavioral health, and case management needs.

