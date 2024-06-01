New homes will soon be under construction in Lompoc

A new housing development is starting to take shape off 12th Street and Laurel Avenue in Lompoc.

The more than 25-acre property will be transformed into the Williams Homes River Terrace development.

The development will include 106 single-family houses, 76 duplexes, and 75 two-story townhomes.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne says the construction comes at a time when the city is seeing a growing demand for housing, "...with the growth in space launch facilities out at the base, the growth of Vandenberg Space Force Base, the fact that we need housing for teachers, for our own public safety and for nurses in our community."

Construction on the new homes will begin in the coming months. The targeted completion date is set for September 2024, and there is a waiting list.

