New law aims to protect healthcare workers from patient-inflicted violence at California hospitals

A new law protecting healthcare workers and staff will soon go into effect at hospitals across California.

"One second, you know, the patient is sitting there cooperative and the next, they're taking action," says ER Director Ryan Stevens at Lompoc Valley Hospital.

Stevens says violence toward healthcare workers is an issue he’s seen repeatedly during his 13 years of experience in the emergency room.

"Staff have always acknowledged the risks of coming to work with this kind of violence that potentially is there on any given day," Stevens said.

But that could be changing with the statewide passage of Assembly Bill 977 which takes effect in January.

"If somebody intentionally comes in and hurts the staff, that's who this law is for," said Lompoc Valley Hospital CEO Yvette Cope.

Incidents inside a hospital will now carry the same punishment for assault of emergency medical professionals on the street — a felony and up to a year in jail. Exemptions are in place for mental illness.

"It is a recognition of the need to protect the people that provide medical services," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, officers have been called to Lompoc Valley Medical 395 times this year for a range of incidents, including medical clearance for prisoners and combative patients.

Cottage Hospital says it has added more security and weapons screening at its facilities, helping reduce workplace violence by 10% last year.

Cope hopes the new law will provide additional deterrence of violence toward her staff.

"So if a patient intentionally did harm inside the walls of the hospital, it would be a site and release and back to the ER, it would just be a misdemeanor. Now it is a felony just as it is on the streets for law enforcement and EMS staff," Cope explained.

For Stevens, it also gives peace of mind.

"It's a huge retention value, I think, for our staff knowing that they can come to a safer environment and have these people held accountable for their actions," Stevens said.