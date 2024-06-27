New medical clinic to open in Vandenberg Village

After receiving approval at a planning commission hearing on Wednesday, a new medical center clinic will soon open in Lompoc's Vandenberg Village.

Randall Michel, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, says the medical center's two clinics in Lompoc have reached capacity.

"This last year, we did over 100,000 visits in our existing clinics, and the waiting times to get in to see primary care and internal medicine are just too long," Michel said.

The 16,000 square foot space is located next to Coast Hills Credit Union. Its $3 million budget will go towards building primary care, urgent care, x-rays, and lab work areas.

According to Michel, the additional space is an asset to the community.

"We really need to increase our capacity to serve the district," he said.

The clinic is set to open in about a year.

