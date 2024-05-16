New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Lompoc

Community members in Lompoc now have a new food option in the area.

Happy Mediterranean Restaurant opened its doors in January at 1100 East Ocean Avenue.

The restaurant is located to the Lompoc Gas Station next door and is a paired business.

KSBY caught up with one Lompoc resident who tells us they are excited about the new option.

"We needed a little bit more on this side of town. I live on this side of town, and so I'm really glad to see something like this over here...It's fresh food and I just love it," said Joe Valencia.

The business is locally owned and operated, offering outdoor seating and the menu includes items like Schwarma Bowls, Chicken Kebabs, and Greek Salad.