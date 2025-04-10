New supportive housing development opens in Lompoc

A new supportive housing development is now open in Lompoc.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the development on Cypress Avenue and 7th Street.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) calls the development’s opening “a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide safe and affordable housing for our community.”

“The positive comments that we've received, not just from the residents now finally having a place to live, being able to stabilize and then take care of whatever the needs are beyond that, but also from the police department, from the businesses, from the local community,” said HASBARCO Director of Development John Polanskey.

The site features “modern” amenities, community spaces and access to services “aimed at fostering a sense of belonging and stability.”