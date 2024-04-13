Old Town Market returning to Lompoc this summer

The Lompoc Old Town Market will be returning to the Lompoc Valley this summer, occurring every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South H Street. The market will run from July 5 to August 9.

The Old Town Market offers a venue for local artisans and vendors to display their merchandise. It is also a space for local organizations and non-profits to show their accomplishments and inform the community about available resources.

Vendor registration is open until June 13 and applications can be submitted online.

Sponsorship opportunities will also be available for any businesses looking to support this event.

For more information, email chamber@lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at (805) 736-4567.

